Data contradicts Union Min Nadda’s ‘excess urea use by Telangana’ remark

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda’s statement that Telangana was using excessive urea contradicts the official statistics presented in Parliament, which indicate that the state has not even fully utilised its allotted quota of urea.

The Union minister made this observation regarding high urea consumption in Telangana after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy formally requested him to ensure an uninterrupted supply of urea to meet the state’s demand in the ongoing Kharif season. Following Nadda’s meeting with the CM, the ministry stated: “Union Minister Nadda expressed concern over excess consumption of urea, which is detrimental to the long-term health of the soil.”

As if this were not enough, Rajat Kumar Mishra, secretary of the Department of Fertilisers, urged the state government to reduce excessive chemical fertiliser usage. However, statistics provided by the ministry in Parliament show that Telangana has never exceeded its urea requirement.