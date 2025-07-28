Telangana BJP MP Ramesh’s claims spell fresh trouble for BRS

HYDERABAD: Misfortunes continue to pile up for the BRS, one after another. The latest blow comes from BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh, C M Ramesh, who claimed that BRS working president K T Rama Rao had approached him with an offer to merge the BRS into the BJP. In return, Ramesh alleged that KTR had sought help in quashing cases against his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is embroiled in the Delhi liquor policy scam.
The BJP leader’s explosive allegations have triggered a political storm in Telangana, with the BRS camp now engaged in a heated debate over their authenticity.
The controversy has gained traction, especially since Kavitha herself had earlier alleged that attempts were made to merge the BRS with the BJP — a move she claimed to have opposed firmly.
The BJP MP’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, forcing the BRS into damage control mode. Party leaders are scrambling to counter Ramesh’s claims and protect KTR’s image.
However, their response has been hesitant, raising questions within the party ranks. Many are wondering why KTR has not yet denied outright the allegations or launched an aggressive rebuttal.
Sources suggest that the BRS leadership is treading cautiously, fearing that Ramesh might release CCTV footage of KTR’s alleged meeting with him in Delhi. Such a revelation could be disastrous for the party, especially as it prepares for the upcoming local body elections.
Ramesh facilitated KTR’s political entry, says Bandi
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar took a sharp dig at KTR, reminding him that it was Ramesh who had facilitated his political entry. He recalled how Ramesh persuaded KCR to field KTR from Sircilla in his first electoral contest.
He claimed KCR was initially not interested in fielding his son as he was sure that he would lose.
The ruling Congress, seizing the opportunity, has cornered KTR both in public forums and on social media. Congress leaders have accused the BRS and BJP of having a covert understanding, citing the BRS’s past support for controversial Bills introduced by the BJP-led Union government in Parliament.
In response, BRS leaders are going on the offensive, accusing the Congress of orchestrating a drama to divert attention from pressing issues like reservations for BCs, irregularities in Fourth City tenders (one of which reportedly went to a company linked to Ramesh) and urea shortages affecting farmers.
However, ground-level BRS workers and local leaders remain apprehensive. They fear that these fresh allegations could damage the party’s image and hurt its prospects in future elections.