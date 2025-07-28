Telangana BJP MP Ramesh’s claims spell fresh trouble for BRS

HYDERABAD: Misfortunes continue to pile up for the BRS, one after another. The latest blow comes from BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh, C M Ramesh, who claimed that BRS working president K T Rama Rao had approached him with an offer to merge the BRS into the BJP. In return, Ramesh alleged that KTR had sought help in quashing cases against his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is embroiled in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The BJP leader’s explosive allegations have triggered a political storm in Telangana, with the BRS camp now engaged in a heated debate over their authenticity.

The controversy has gained traction, especially since Kavitha herself had earlier alleged that attempts were made to merge the BRS with the BJP — a move she claimed to have opposed firmly.

The BJP MP’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, forcing the BRS into damage control mode. Party leaders are scrambling to counter Ramesh’s claims and protect KTR’s image.

However, their response has been hesitant, raising questions within the party ranks. Many are wondering why KTR has not yet denied outright the allegations or launched an aggressive rebuttal.

Sources suggest that the BRS leadership is treading cautiously, fearing that Ramesh might release CCTV footage of KTR’s alleged meeting with him in Delhi. Such a revelation could be disastrous for the party, especially as it prepares for the upcoming local body elections.