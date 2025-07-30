NHRC hearing in Hyderabad flags trafficking, custodial deaths, welfare lapses; 780 cases pending in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Apart from the trafficking of tribal women in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district that was reported exclusively by this newspaper, wrongful detentions, caste-based exclusion, custodial deaths, and lapses in welfare delivery dominated the two-day sitting of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which concluded in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Over the course of the hearings, 109 cases from across Telangana were taken up, and 87 of them resolved. The proceedings were conducted across two division benches and a Full Commission sitting. Division Bench-I heard 36 cases, while Division Bench-II heard 51. Nineteen high-priority cases, including custodial death and compensation matters, were handled by the Full Commission.
The Commission took up the case of the trafficking of single, widowed and financially distressed tribal women under the pretext of marriage and employment, and selling them to buyers in other states. The report led to the dismissal of a police constable and the rescue of several victims.
Among the other cases heard was that of a juvenile who was kept in regular jail for 40 days before being transferred to a juvenile home. The NHRC directed that compensation should be paid to the family and called for a review of procedures followed by the police and child welfare authorities.
In Khammam, where a family had reportedly been subjected to a social boycott, the NHRC directed local police to ensure immediate action against caste-based exclusion.
Another case involved 48 students hospitalised due to food poisoning in government-run Gurukul schools. The NHRC instructed five concerned secretaries to submit detailed reports within four weeks.
In a fatal workplace accident at a DRDO-linked rocket propellant unit, four workers were killed. The Commission awarded `50 lakh each as compensation to three of the four families.
A case involving the rape and murder of a Dalit girl led to the release of `3.5 lakh as interim compensation. The Commission clarified that such compensation is based on the nature of the crime and not contingent upon final conviction.
One complaint was lodged by a Class 5 student regarding stray dog attacks in residential areas. In response, the NHRC asked local bodies to prepare an SOP to address animal control issues, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods. In other matters, tiger attacks in forest regions and failures in pension and nutrition delivery in hostels were also discussed.
Of the 109 cases heard, 22 concerned wosmen’s safety, including cases of rape, sexual assault and trafficking. “Many daily complaints we receive involve gender-based violence and child rights violations,” an NHRC official told TNIE, adding that the Commission receives around 250 complaints each day.
During the hearings, officials disclosed that 780 NHRC cases from Telangana remain pending. These include four deaths in police custody and approximately 30 in judicial custody. Nationwide, 35,685 cases are pending with the Commission.
The NHRC also reviewed a growing number of suo motu cases taken up in recent years: 17 in 2021, 33 in 2022, 77 in 2023, and 105 in 2024.
As of July 2025, over 50 such cases have been registered this year.
On the sidelines of the hearings, the NHRC held a closed-door meeting with the chief secretary, DGP and departmental secretaries. Officials were asked to submit status reports on action taken in response to previous NHRC advisories. Key topics included hostel conditions, education access for tribal children, pensions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and mechanisms for protecting women and children.
The Commission noted that several issues raised had appeared repeatedly in earlier sittings and warned of possible further inquiry if remedial action was delayed.
