NHRC hearing in Hyderabad flags trafficking, custodial deaths, welfare lapses; 780 cases pending in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Apart from the trafficking of tribal women in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district that was reported exclusively by this newspaper, wrongful detentions, caste-based exclusion, custodial deaths, and lapses in welfare delivery dominated the two-day sitting of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which concluded in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Over the course of the hearings, 109 cases from across Telangana were taken up, and 87 of them resolved. The proceedings were conducted across two division benches and a Full Commission sitting. Division Bench-I heard 36 cases, while Division Bench-II heard 51. Nineteen high-priority cases, including custodial death and compensation matters, were handled by the Full Commission.

The Commission took up the case of the trafficking of single, widowed and financially distressed tribal women under the pretext of marriage and employment, and selling them to buyers in other states. The report led to the dismissal of a police constable and the rescue of several victims.

Among the other cases heard was that of a juvenile who was kept in regular jail for 40 days before being transferred to a juvenile home. The NHRC directed that compensation should be paid to the family and called for a review of procedures followed by the police and child welfare authorities.