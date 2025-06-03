Irrigation chief engineer urges L&T to accept NDSA report, submit rehabilitation plan for Medigadda barrage

HYDERABAD: Irrigation officials are of the view that L&T, which led the joint venture (JV) with PES, will have to accept the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report on the Kaleshwaram project and submit comprehensive proposals for the rehabilitation of the Medigadda barrage, as the JV is the contracting agency.

L&T had recently written to the state government, stating that there were “certain inconsistencies” in the NDSA report.

It requested the state government to ask the NDSA to update the report. However, the government is of the view that L&T should accept the report, as the NDSA is a statutory body.

“It may be appropriate to accept the report and furnish the comprehensive proposals for rehabilitation immediately in respect of Block-7 specifically, and for other blocks in general, as per the clauses of the general conditions of contract and any other relevant agreement conditions, to safeguard the structural integrity of the Medigadda barrage and protect the lives and livelihoods of dependent communities examined at this juncture, and to further mitigate the vulnerability of other blocks of the Medigadda barrage, as similar failures cannot be ruled out,” the Chief Engineer (Irrigation), Ramagundam, Peddapalli district, wrote in a letter to L&T.

“The agency has not considered the entire report but only commented on issues favourable to it,” the CE wrote.

Irrigation CE asks KLIS contractor to address other issues

The Chief Engineer (Irrigation) asked the contracting agency to address the other issues raised by the NDSA in its final report on the Kaleshwaram project. The contracting agency should address the following:

“No document was made available by the contracting agency to confirm that the method statements had the concurrence of the competent authority in the Irrigation department,” the letter said. It added that there was no document to support the fact that the mix designs were verified at the site and had the concurrence of the Irrigation department prior to the commencement of work at the site or to support that the concrete mixes were redesigned or reviewed in the project during the construction period.