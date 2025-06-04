After TNIE report, kidney patient from Telangana get relief

NALGONDA: In response to a news report ‘Misfortune Seemingly Haunts This Destitute Kidney Patient,’ published in the columns of The New Indian Express on May 20, the Nalgonda town Satya Sai Seva Samithi has come forward to support the affected family.

Samithi convener P Visweswaraiah said he traced the patient’s address after reading the report, visited their village and assessed the family’s immediate needs. Following this, the Samithi members held a meeting and resolved to extend timely assistance.

The organisation has since provided the family with three months’ supply of groceries and rice, along with clothing, two chairs, a 3 kg pressure cooker, steel utensils, exam pads for the children and 50 pens. Visweswaraiah added that six Sevadal volunteers joined him during the distribution of the aid.