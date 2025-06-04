Drone-based survey to be part of Bhu Bharati pilot project

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday described the Bhu Bharati initiative as a historic and rare legal reform in Indian history. He said that the law’s primary objective is to comprehensively survey agricultural lands, clearly define boundaries and resolve all disputes related to land ownership.

The deputy CM, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, formally launched the Bhu Bharati survey pilot project at Mulugumadu village under the Madhira Assembly constituency.

The trio initiated a drone-based survey in the village as part of the launch. The state government has chosen five villages for the pilot phase of the Bhu Bharati initiative, with Mulugumadu being one among them in Khammam district.

The survey process involves the use of drones to map land boundaries, satellite imaging to gather geospatial data, and the application of DGPS (Differential GPS) and rovers to assess ground reality.

Officials will demarcate the boundaries of lands and villages using GPS technology, and prepare LPMs (land parcel maps) and nakshas (revenue maps). The government has identified approximately 413 villages in the state that currently lack land records, maps, and clearly defined borders.

The Bhu Bharati pilot will focus on such villages, aiming to create comprehensive records and provide legal assurance to farmers regarding their land holdings.

D Srinivas, assistant director of Lands and Surveys for Khammam district, explained that the entire land in these pilot villages will be mapped and every farmer will receive a unique QR code to access their land details. He said that the full survey process is expected to be completed within 20 days.