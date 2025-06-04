Drone-based survey to be part of Bhu Bharati pilot project

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday described the Bhu Bharati initiative as a historic and rare legal reform in Indian history. He said that the law’s primary objective is to comprehensively survey agricultural lands, clearly define boundaries and resolve all disputes related to land ownership.
The deputy CM, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, formally launched the Bhu Bharati survey pilot project at Mulugumadu village under the Madhira Assembly constituency.
The trio initiated a drone-based survey in the village as part of the launch. The state government has chosen five villages for the pilot phase of the Bhu Bharati initiative, with Mulugumadu being one among them in Khammam district.
The survey process involves the use of drones to map land boundaries, satellite imaging to gather geospatial data, and the application of DGPS (Differential GPS) and rovers to assess ground reality.
Officials will demarcate the boundaries of lands and villages using GPS technology, and prepare LPMs (land parcel maps) and nakshas (revenue maps). The government has identified approximately 413 villages in the state that currently lack land records, maps, and clearly defined borders.
The Bhu Bharati pilot will focus on such villages, aiming to create comprehensive records and provide legal assurance to farmers regarding their land holdings.
D Srinivas, assistant director of Lands and Surveys for Khammam district, explained that the entire land in these pilot villages will be mapped and every farmer will receive a unique QR code to access their land details. He said that the full survey process is expected to be completed within 20 days.
‘Dharani violated farmers’ rights’
Vikramarka criticised the previous BRS government’s Dharani legislation, claiming it violated farmers’ rights and effectively severed their legal connection to their own lands. He accused BRS leaders of manipulating land allocation to benefit their affiliates, and of creating a legal framework that barred corrections or updates. Citing one example, he said passbooks were issued for 17 acres when only 10 acres existed on the ground.
“As promised before the elections, we have discarded the Dharani law and have thrown it into the Bay of Bengal,” he declared.
Under earlier land reform laws, the previous Congress government distributed 26 lakh acres to the poor. However, the BRS government, which came later, included these lands in Part B of Dharani without proper verification, he said.
He affirmed that the current government will thoroughly review all such assigned lands, issue rightful land titles to eligible beneficiaries, and ensure that they are fully settled on their allotted lands. Furthermore, to support the landless poor, the government is reviving the Assigned Land Committees under the leadership of MLAs through the Bhu Bharati framework. These committees will work towards allocating agricultural lands and housing plots.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy highlighted that the Bhu Bharati legislation allows surveying of both uncultivated and cultivated lands. It mandates the holding of annual revenue conferences and ensures transparency by enabling gram sabha-level public disclosures regarding land sales and changes to land records.
He emphasised that Bhu Bharati is a major win for the people of the state. It strengthens and formalises the legal rights of farmers over their land. The overwhelming enthusiasm shown by the villagers of Mulugumadu for the pilot survey demonstrates the people’s trust and the prestige this law will bring to the state government.
“Bhu Bharati belongs to all of us,” he said. “We must understand its provisions thoroughly and work to spread awareness about it across communities.” Senior officials, including Naveen Mittal and Budha Jyothi Prakash, were present at the event.