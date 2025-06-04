Kavitha defends KCR’s Kaleshwaram, slams ‘Congress Commission’

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on the Congress government accusing it of political vendetta for summoning her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) by the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram.
Terming the inquiry panel the “Congress Commission”, Kavitha alleged during a protest at the Indira Park on Wednesday that the notice to KCR was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his legacy. “What is KCR’s fault? That he gave farmers irrigation water?” she asked, adding, “the Congress wants to destroy what KCR built for Telangana.”
Kavitha recalled how the BRS government provided irrigation to 20 lakh acres annually and supplied 40 tmcft of drinking water to Hyderabad and 14 tmcft to industries under Kaleshwaram. “This is not just four barrages, its 21 pump houses, 15 reservoirs, 200 kilometres of tunnels and 1,500 kilometres of canals,” she said, asserting that the project, once completed, will irrigate 35% of Telangana’s land.
Criticising the Revanth Reddy-led government for allegedly neglecting the project, Kavitha said: “By not using Kaleshwaram, the Congress is turning 35% of Telangana into a desert.”
Kavitha demanded that the chief minister oppose Andhra Pradesh’s proposed Banakacharla project, which aims to divert 200 tmcft of Godavari water by linking it to the Penna river. “Why is the CM silent? Why are BJP leaders not speaking up to protect Telangana’s water share?” she asked.
She called for immediate repairs to the Medigadda Barrage, completion of pending Kaleshwaram works and national project status for Kaleshwaram. “Telangana Jagruthi will continue to fight until the state receives its rightful 1,000 tmcft share from the Godavari,” she declared.