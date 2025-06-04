Kavitha defends KCR’s Kaleshwaram, slams ‘Congress Commission’

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on the Congress government accusing it of political vendetta for summoning her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) by the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram.

Terming the inquiry panel the “Congress Commission”, Kavitha alleged during a protest at the Indira Park on Wednesday that the notice to KCR was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his legacy. “What is KCR’s fault? That he gave farmers irrigation water?” she asked, adding, “the Congress wants to destroy what KCR built for Telangana.”

Kavitha recalled how the BRS government provided irrigation to 20 lakh acres annually and supplied 40 tmcft of drinking water to Hyderabad and 14 tmcft to industries under Kaleshwaram. “This is not just four barrages, its 21 pump houses, 15 reservoirs, 200 kilometres of tunnels and 1,500 kilometres of canals,” she said, asserting that the project, once completed, will irrigate 35% of Telangana’s land.