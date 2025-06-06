Care intensifies in Vemulawada cattle shed

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In the wake of sharp criticism over the death of calves at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple cattle shed, the district administration has intensified its focus on the facility at Tippapur in Vemulawada town.

A team of six veterinary doctors and 10 assistants is working round-the-clock, administering fluids and treatment of the ailing calves. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has been visiting the cattle shed daily for the past six days to personally monitor the condition of the animals.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad representative V Radhakrishna Reddy from Karimnagar has also been actively involved in caring for the calves.

Officials stated that a job notification has been issued to recruit additional workers to handle sanitation duties at the cattle shed. The collector directed that strict measures be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the calves.