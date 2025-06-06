Care intensifies in Vemulawada cattle shed

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In the wake of sharp criticism over the death of calves at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple cattle shed, the district administration has intensified its focus on the facility at Tippapur in Vemulawada town.
A team of six veterinary doctors and 10 assistants is working round-the-clock, administering fluids and treatment of the ailing calves. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has been visiting the cattle shed daily for the past six days to personally monitor the condition of the animals.
Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad representative V Radhakrishna Reddy from Karimnagar has also been actively involved in caring for the calves.
Officials stated that a job notification has been issued to recruit additional workers to handle sanitation duties at the cattle shed. The collector directed that strict measures be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the calves.
On Thursday, around 25 sick calves were quarantined, of which five were reported to be in critical condition. They are suffering from lumpy skin disease, weakness due to fodder shortage and injuries caused by a stampede.
Government Whip Adi Srinivas, along with temple executive officer K Vinod Reddy, visited the cattle shed and termed the deaths of calves “unfortunate.” He said the government is taking all possible steps on a war footing.
He further stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to construct a spacious, modern cattle shed in Vemulawada, similar to the one being developed in Moinabad, Rangareddy district. “The oxen and calves represent the faith and trust of devotees,” he said.
Srinivas also appealed to opposition parties to refrain from politicising issues related to the temple and the cattle shed.