CM Revanth’s presence in Delhi sparks talk of portfolio reshuffle

HYDERABAD: A day after Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi on Monday to deliberate on key organisational and governance matters, including allotment of portfolios to the newly appointed ministers.

Though there were still a few unallocated portfolios, the chief minister reached the national capital for another round of consultations with the party high command, leading to speculation about a potential reshuffle of portfolios.

Adluri Laxman, G Vivek Venkataswamy and Vakiti Srihari were sworn in as Cabinet ministers on Sunday. Though it was expected that they would be allotted portfolios by Sunday evening, no announcement was made till the CM left for Delhi.

During his meeting with Venugopal, the CM is believed to have held detailed discussions on the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, and the proposed expansion of the Cabinet to accommodate three more members.