CM Revanth’s presence in Delhi sparks talk of portfolio reshuffle

HYDERABAD: A day after Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi on Monday to deliberate on key organisational and governance matters, including allotment of portfolios to the newly appointed ministers.
Though there were still a few unallocated portfolios, the chief minister reached the national capital for another round of consultations with the party high command, leading to speculation about a potential reshuffle of portfolios.
Adluri Laxman, G Vivek Venkataswamy and Vakiti Srihari were sworn in as Cabinet ministers on Sunday. Though it was expected that they would be allotted portfolios by Sunday evening, no announcement was made till the CM left for Delhi.
During his meeting with Venugopal, the CM is believed to have held detailed discussions on the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, and the proposed expansion of the Cabinet to accommodate three more members.
Sources indicate that one more round of discussion is likely to be held with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.
At present, portfolios such as Home, Education, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, General Administration, Scheduled Castes Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Tribal Welfare, Minority Welfare, Skill Development, Mines & Geology, and all other unallocated portfolios are with the chief minister.
Apart from the matter related to Cabinet, the talks also focused on internal party appointments, including the selection of the chief whip and whips of the state government, finalisation of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) executive body and appointment of chairpersons to various state-run corporations.
Revanth is also reportedly planning to hold massive public meetings in the state to showcase his government’s success in handling key issues, including resolving the long-pending SC sub-categorisation and caste-wise enumeration of Backward Classes (BCs). It is reported that the CM invited the party’s national leadership to these public meetings, underscoring their political significance as the state is ready to go for local body elections.