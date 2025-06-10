Not moving out of Telangana: Government, Kitex CMD

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing row between the Kerala government and Kitex Garments Ltd, speculation has arisen over the company’s potential investment shift to Andhra Pradesh. However, both the Telangana government and Kitex have confirmed to TNIE that there is no question of diverting investments away from the state.

In 2021, following allegations of harassment in Kerala, the then BRS government invited Kitex to Telangana. The company committed to invest Rs 3,500 crore to set up two manufacturing units, one in Warangal and the other in Seetharampur near Hyderabad. Once fully functional, the two units are expected to generate employment for nearly 50,000 persons. The combined production capacity is estimated at 3.5 million garments per day.