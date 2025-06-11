Buzz of cabinet reshuffle grows in Telangana amid high-level congress meetings in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Signals emanating from Delhi an extended two-hour meeting between the Congress high command and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the summoning of senior members of the state Cabinet as well as senior AICC functionaries, and murmurs of feedback reaching the national capital regarding the performance of some ministers — hint at important changes in the state government.

The fact that the three ministers who were sworn in on Sunday haven’t been allotted portfolios yet is being seen as a pointer in this direction.

On Tuesday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal were involved in intense discussions with the chief minister.

While the outcome of these deliberations was not made public, it can be safely assumed that they involved portfolio allocation for new ministers and key state party matters.

Following the discussions, the AICC reportedly summoned two senior Telangana Congress leaders — Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy — for further consultations.

Uttam arrived in Delhi along with his wife Padmavathi Reddy, who is also an MLA. She is seen as a contender for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president post. Party sources indicated that discussions may have focused on appointments to the TPCC. A similar meeting is expected on Wednesday to discuss governance issues in Telangana, particularly with local body elections approaching.