ACB nets Kaleshwaram project engineer with assets worth Rs 200 crore

KARIMNAGAR/HYDERABAD: Nune Sridhar, an executive engineer in the Irrigation department, was on Wednesday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case and sent to judicial remand.

Sridhar has been serving as in-charge of the Gayatri and Nandi Medaram pump houses under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Sridhar’s arrest came after the ACB conducted searches at 14 locations, including his residence in Karimnagar and properties belonging to his relatives. Officials said the EE amassed assets “through unlawful practices and dubious means” while serving in various capacities, including his current post in Division No-8, SRSP Camp, Choppadandi, Karimnagar.

The searches revealed that the accused had acquired these movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position, the ACB said. The searches are still going on. The unofficial estimate put the market value of the assets seized at around Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore. “The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value,” the ACB release stated, adding that further investigation is in progress.

Sridhar resides in a flat in Karimnagar city. ACB carried out searches at his relatives’ houses in Jyothinagar in Karimnagar.