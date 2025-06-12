Kaleshwaram project probe: KCR points fingers at KLIS engineers

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday made it clear that all technical decisions related to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme were taken by engineers and had nothing to do with politicians. He stated that all approvals for the project were granted by the state Cabinet.

Deposing before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, headed by former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose, at BRKR Bhavan here, KCR explained the genesis of the project and the subsequent decisions taken.

KCR, the first chief minister of Telangana, appeared before the Commission as witness number 115. Before the commencement of the cross-examination, which began at 12.02 pm, KCR held a meeting with the Commission chairman.

Stating that he was unwell, he requested a one-on-one cross-examination, which the Commission allowed by passing an order. Though this raised many eyebrows, sources in the Commission said that as KCR was ‘unwell’, the order was passed.

“That liberty has to be given to him,” a source in the Commission stated.

In his 50-minute deposition before the Commission, the former chief minister answered 18 questions.