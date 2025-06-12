Kaleshwaram project probe: KCR points fingers at KLIS engineers

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday made it clear that all technical decisions related to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme were taken by engineers and had nothing to do with politicians. He stated that all approvals for the project were granted by the state Cabinet.
Deposing before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, headed by former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose, at BRKR Bhavan here, KCR explained the genesis of the project and the subsequent decisions taken.
KCR, the first chief minister of Telangana, appeared before the Commission as witness number 115. Before the commencement of the cross-examination, which began at 12.02 pm, KCR held a meeting with the Commission chairman.
Stating that he was unwell, he requested a one-on-one cross-examination, which the Commission allowed by passing an order. Though this raised many eyebrows, sources in the Commission said that as KCR was ‘unwell’, the order was passed.
“That liberty has to be given to him,” a source in the Commission stated.
In his 50-minute deposition before the Commission, the former chief minister answered 18 questions.
Everything done with approval of entire Cabinet: KCR
In his deposition, KCR explained that due to objections raised by the Maharashtra government over constructing a barrage at Tummadihatti with a height of 152 metres, his government sought permission from the Union government for a LiDAR survey and decided to shift the source to Medigadda.
KCR explained that the government engaged WAPCOS, an internationally reputed organisation, for the survey. He further stated that his government re-engineered the projects.
In response to a question, KCR said that everything was done with the approval of the entire Cabinet. He stated that all required clearances for the project were obtained from the concerned agencies.
When the Commission asked him about the lack of operation and maintenance (O&M), KCR said that his government issued GO 45 in 2020 for O&M and also allocated Rs 280 crore for the purpose.
KCR said that an executive engineer and 4,000 employees were stationed at Kaleshwaram during the construction and oversaw the quality of work. He suggested that the Commission obtain all relevant records from the site regarding this.
PPT book submitted
KCR also submitted a book containing the PowerPoint presentation recently made by former irrigation minister T Harish Rao at the BRS office on “Kaleshwaram — Misinformation and Facts”, to the Commission.
Asked about the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited (KIPCL), KCR told the Commission that the newly formed state did not have funds to construct the project, which is why the special purpose vehicle was floated.
KCR also explained that due to the Covid-19 pandemic for two years, KIPCL did not receive any revenue. As a result, the government paid the interest and principal amounts on behalf of KIPCL. KCR informed the Commission that the state government gave a counter-guarantee to KIPCL.
On the shifting of Annaram and Sundilla barrage sites, KCR said that officials considered several parameters before taking a decision. He also stated that the decision to store and lift water in the barrages was taken by engineers.
KCR, Harish Rao and former minister Eatala Rajender informed the Commission that it was the Cabinet’s decision to construct the Kaleshwaram project.