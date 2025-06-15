Suspected Maoist links, so tapped politicians’ phones: SIB chief Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao has asked the police to question former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and former DGP Mahender Reddy on why they recommended him for the post after his retirement.

“The decision was taken by senior officials in the government,” Prabhakar Rao told the SIT official when they questioned him as to how he landed the job in contravention of cadre rules.

It may be mentioned here that after Prabhakar Rao had retired from service on June 30, 2020, he was appointed as SIB chief the same day by the then government for a period of three years.

The accused in the phone-tapping case allegedly snooped on at least 30 persons associated with Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s construction and real estate business, including his manager and car driver. Besides Ponguleti, the phones of sitting Palakurthy MLA Yashaswini Reddy and her associates were tapped during the 2023 elections.