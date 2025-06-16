Lite byte | Awards for actors, rewards for CM

Call it a well-thought-out strategy or just a coincidence, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seems to have hit multiple birds with one stone with the conduct of the inaugural Gaddar Awards.

A rousing performance by a host of musicians, rendering the state song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” not only led to the Revanth government going one better than the previous BRS regime, but also helped it connect with all sections of the people with Telangana sentiment.

Incidentally, it is the second official programme in recent times to feature the state song, the other being the Miss World Pageant. It is not just Telangana pride, the CM also appeared to have derived some mileage by personally presenting some of the awards to the winners in various categories during the gala night.

The event came at a rather interesting time — not long after the demolition of Nagarjuna’s N-Convention and Allu Arjun’s arrest following the Sandhya Theatre stampede. And while all this played out under the spotlight, the BRS camp curiously chose silence, offering no comment on the awards or the selection process.