Did not announce Telangana local body poll dates, says Panchayat Raj Min Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, clarified that no date has been announced for local body elections. She said the election process will begin only after a Cabinet discussion.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, she said: “I only mentioned that elections will be held soon. Some are falsely claiming I announced the poll dates.”

She added that the delay is due to the state’s efforts to secure 42% reservations for BCs, which is still pending with the Centre. “We will discuss how to implement 42% BC reservations in the upcoming elections. Only the Congress is committed to ensuring social justice,” she said.

Feud between siblings

On the political front, she alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao seems eager to go to jail. “He is provoking the chief minister to arrest him. Investigative agencies will handle the matter,” she said, adding that there appears to be a rivalry between Rama Rao and his sister, MLC K Kavitha, within the BRS.