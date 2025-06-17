Jail not a path to be CM: Congress MP to KTR

Telangana

He further alleged that the former minister was trying to cover up his role in the scandal.
HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy on Monday alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao is behaving as if going to jail would make him a “warrior” and pave the way for him to become the chief minister.

The Congress legislator accused former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family of masterminding conspiracies to cheat the public and siphon off public money.

He also made sensational remarks over the Formula E race case, claiming that IAS officer Arvind Kumar is missing. “No one knows where he is. Rama Rao is now distancing himself from the case, claiming he has nothing to do with it,” Kiran Reddy said.

He further alleged that the former minister was trying to cover up his role in the scandal. “Earlier, Rama Rao’s friend Kedar died abroad, and Prabhakar Rao left for the US under his advice and direction,” he claimed.

It is to be noted that Arvind Kumar is on personal leave from June 2 to June 30 to visit Europe for personal reasons. The government had sanctioned this leave on April 15.

