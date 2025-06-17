Khajaguda case: Telangana HC directs petitioners to identify grabbed land

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the petitioners to submit a detailed representation identifying the exact location of government land allegedly encroached by private parties. The matter was adjourned for two weeks.

The PIL was filed by MLAs Janampalli Anirudh Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Dr Bhukya Murali Naik and Dr Kuchkulla Rajesh Reddy, challenging a 1995 order by the Rangareddy district revenue officer that rectified survey number errors related to Poramboke land in Khajaguda village.

The petitioners allege that 27 acres and 18 guntas in Survey No. 27 were unlawfully transferred to private persons, Sikendar Khan and Salabat Khan, and later sold to members of Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society.

They claim high-rise towers and a ready-mix plant near Oakridge School were approved in violation of the Telangana Land Revenue Act, the Records of Rights Act, 1973, and environmental norms.

The court directed them to submit a comprehensive representation with specifics before the next hearing.