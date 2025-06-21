Kaleshwaram probe: Engineer-in-Chief who ‘favoured’ tainted Executive Engineer shunted

HYDERABAD: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, often in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, appears to have claimed another senior official.

The state government on Friday transferred Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (General) G Anil Kumar, directing him to report to the government. Orders to this effect were issued by Irrigation Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja.

Chief Engineer (Inquiries) Mohd Amjad Hussain has been given full additional charge of the post of Engineer-in-Chief (General).

The order did not mention the reason for Anil Kumar’s transfer.

However, sources in the department said he had allegedly favoured Irrigation Executive Engineer Nune Sridhar, who was recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a disproportionate assets case.