Kaleshwaram probe: Engineer-in-Chief who ‘favoured’ tainted Executive Engineer shunted

HYDERABAD: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, often in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, appears to have claimed another senior official.
The state government on Friday transferred Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (General) G Anil Kumar, directing him to report to the government. Orders to this effect were issued by Irrigation Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja.
Chief Engineer (Inquiries) Mohd Amjad Hussain has been given full additional charge of the post of Engineer-in-Chief (General).
The order did not mention the reason for Anil Kumar’s transfer.
However, sources in the department said he had allegedly favoured Irrigation Executive Engineer Nune Sridhar, who was recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
According to these sources, Anil Kumar helped Sridhar remain in a particular post, despite a transfer order issued earlier. Sridhar had been transferred but was later allowed to continue in the same post.
The ACB has stated that Sridhar amassed assets “through unlawful practices and dubious means while serving in various capacities, including his current post”.
Another allegation against Anil Kumar relates to the grouting works carried out at the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project while an expert team was still investigating damage to the piers.
The grouting allegedly prevented investigators from conducting further tests. The National Dam Safety Authority’s expert team reportedly found that the grouting works obstructed the collection of samples required for their examination.
Sources said the government was serious about the grouting and the filling of voids in the structures and was trying to ascertain under whose instructions Anil Kumar undertook these works.