Busy Sunday ahead for BJP in Telangana

HYDERABAD: It will be a busy Sunday for the Telangana unit of the BJP, with the party expected to issue the notification for elections to the state president post and the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nizamabad.

Votes, if required, for the BJP state president post will be cast on July 1 and the result declared the same evening. The nomination process will formally begin on Sunday with the returning officer — former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana — issuing the notification.

BJP sources said that nominations will be accepted on June 30 between 11 am and 1 pm and scrutinised from 1 pm to 2 pm.

BJP insiders say that three to four leaders are making a spirited bid for the post — MPs Eatala Rajender, Arvind Dharmapuri and Bandi Sanjay as well as former MLC N Ramchander Rao.

Meanwhile, Shah will be in Telangana on Sunday to inaugurate the National Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad. Sources said that key state BJP leaders, as well as the aspirants for the party president post, are likely to meet Shah at the airport.