Congress cauldron in erstwhile Warangal continues to simmer

HANAMKONDA: A day after Konda Muralidhar Rao, the spouse of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, appeared before the TPCC disciplinary committee over his alleged remarks against district leaders, a group of senior Congress leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district convened at the MLA camp office in Balasamudram on Sunday to discuss what they termed as the former MLC’s “divisive conduct”.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, KR Nagaraju, Revuri Prakash Reddy and Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, MLC Basavaraju Saraiah, Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Errabelli Swarna and KUDA chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy.

Speaking to the media after the gathering, MLC Saraiah accused Muralidhar Rao of misleading the disciplinary committee and spreading false information.

“He claims no one contacted him, despite a show-cause notice being issued. He is misleading both the party and the public through false propaganda,” he added.

He announced that Congress MLAs and MLCs have decided to maintain restraint until the party high command takes a final decision by July 5.