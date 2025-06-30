Congress cauldron in erstwhile Warangal continues to simmer
HANAMKONDA: A day after Konda Muralidhar Rao, the spouse of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, appeared before the TPCC disciplinary committee over his alleged remarks against district leaders, a group of senior Congress leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district convened at the MLA camp office in Balasamudram on Sunday to discuss what they termed as the former MLC’s “divisive conduct”.
The meeting was attended by MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, KR Nagaraju, Revuri Prakash Reddy and Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, MLC Basavaraju Saraiah, Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Errabelli Swarna and KUDA chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy.
Speaking to the media after the gathering, MLC Saraiah accused Muralidhar Rao of misleading the disciplinary committee and spreading false information.
“He claims no one contacted him, despite a show-cause notice being issued. He is misleading both the party and the public through false propaganda,” he added.
He announced that Congress MLAs and MLCs have decided to maintain restraint until the party high command takes a final decision by July 5.
Refuting Muralidhar Rao’s claim of 38 years of continuous association with the Congress, Saraiah said, “He has changed parties multiple times — starting with TDP, then joining and leaving the Congress and later moving to BRS. He even lost a ZPTC election.”
Saraiah further accused Muralidhar Rao of defaming Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and engaging in caste-based politics, calling it “dangerous for a secular party like Congress”.
“We are waiting for the high command’s action. If no decision is taken by July 5, we will respond unitedly,” Saraiah added.
The MLC also alleged that Muralidhar Rao sought protection from senior Congress leader and former MP Ramasahayam Surender Reddy, who helped him by arranging personal security. “Despite all this, Muralidhar Rao is now maligning Surender Reddy. He has forgotten the help he received,” said Saraiah.
The attending MLAs reiterated their support for the high command’s decision and affirmed they would respond collectively after July 5.