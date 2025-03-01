Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue operations continue as TBM parts being cut to reach trapped workers

NAGARKURNOOL: Rescue teams engaged in extricating the eight trapped workers under a partially collapsed tunnel of the SLBC here are cutting down a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to make way to reach the stranded persons, officials said on Saturday The rescue efforts are on in full swing, a week after the engineers and labourers were trapped under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

Teams comprising personnel from NDRF, Army, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners and other agencies are working continuously, Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said.

"The rescue operation is going on... (Saturday) morning a team went inside (the tunnel)... The process of dewatering, removing debris is also going on simultaneously", the SP told PTI.

The parts of TBM are also being cut to clear the path ahead, he added.

"Whatever obstacles are coming in between (to reach the spot where they can search for trapped persons), we have to remove them."