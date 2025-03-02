Rescuers locate four trapped workers in Srisailam tunnel, efforts continue

HYDERABAD: Stating that ground penetrating radar has helped rescuers zero in on the whereabouts of four of the eight workers trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday said that they will be brought out by Sunday evening.
The minister said that it appears that four other workers are stuck beneath the tunnel boring machine (TBM).
Speaking to reporters at the project site in Domalapenta, the minister said: “There is every possibility of bringing out the four people whose whereabouts have been identified by Sunday evening. Manual digging is underway at the spot. I believe it will take another two more days to trace and bring out the other four workers.”
Situation bleak, but there is always hope: Jupally
Asked about the condition of the trapped workers, Krishna Rao hinted that there was a 99% chance that those trapped inside were no longer alive. He said: “From the first day itself I have said that their chances are bleak. The remaining 1%—let’s hope.”
Pointing out that personnel from 11 agencies, including NDRF, South Central Railway, Army, SDRF, Irrigation, police and NGRI, as well as rat-miners, have been working almost nonstop for the last eight days since the tunnel collapsed, Krishna Rao said that the 450-ft long TBM was being cut to rescue the trapped workers. “There has been no laxity or negligence in our efforts. The delay (in bringing out the workers) has been due to various unavoidable problems that have cropped up,” the minister said.
Rescuers press forward
Meanwhile, rescue operations to save the trapped workers continued on Saturday. Sludge and debris are being removed from the tunnel to allow rescuers to proceed further into the tunnel. Dewatering and debris removal are ongoing simultaneously.
On Saturday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari visited the project site and held a review meeting with the officials involved in the rescue operations. The rescue personnel explained the situation inside the tunnel, the difficulties being faced and how they are being addressed.
A BJP delegation, led by Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, too visited the project site during the day. Speaking to reporters, Maheshwar Reddy said that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified four trapped workers at one place and the remaining four at another.
BJP MLA accuses govt of negligence for SLBC accident
BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy blamed “government negligence” for the accident. “Preventive measures were not taken though there was seepage inside the tunnel. They did not even carry out grouting. While rescue operations are underway, we should remember that the lives of eight people are in danger. The state government should own up responsibility for the incident.”
Elsewhere, BRS working president KT Rama Rao reacted sharply to Congress MLA Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna’s statement that all the eight trapped workers had died.
Taking to “X”, Rama Rao posed: “Each minister has his own statement. One MLA says dead bodies were discovered. Another MLA asks why PM Modi didn’t send his condolences. A minister keeps saying no one is alive. What is this circus?? (sic)”
He stated that there was an unsettling amount of misinformation regarding the whereabouts of the eight workers.
“It’s been 8 days and you are running like headless chickens! These are lives we are speaking about. And families are waiting. Absolute shameless and incompetent handling of the situation. Mr CM, can you take some responsibility and at least release an official statement? The drama has gone to ridiculous levels already (sic),” Rama Rao posted.