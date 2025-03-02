Rescuers locate four trapped workers in Srisailam tunnel, efforts continue

HYDERABAD: Stating that ground penetrating radar has helped rescuers zero in on the whereabouts of four of the eight workers trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday said that they will be brought out by Sunday evening.

The minister said that it appears that four other workers are stuck beneath the tunnel boring machine (TBM).

Speaking to reporters at the project site in Domalapenta, the minister said: “There is every possibility of bringing out the four people whose whereabouts have been identified by Sunday evening. Manual digging is underway at the spot. I believe it will take another two more days to trace and bring out the other four workers.”

Situation bleak, but there is always hope: Jupally

Asked about the condition of the trapped workers, Krishna Rao hinted that there was a 99% chance that those trapped inside were no longer alive. He said: “From the first day itself I have said that their chances are bleak. The remaining 1%—let’s hope.”

Pointing out that personnel from 11 agencies, including NDRF, South Central Railway, Army, SDRF, Irrigation, police and NGRI, as well as rat-miners, have been working almost nonstop for the last eight days since the tunnel collapsed, Krishna Rao said that the 450-ft long TBM was being cut to rescue the trapped workers. “There has been no laxity or negligence in our efforts. The delay (in bringing out the workers) has been due to various unavoidable problems that have cropped up,” the minister said.

Rescuers press forward

Meanwhile, rescue operations to save the trapped workers continued on Saturday. Sludge and debris are being removed from the tunnel to allow rescuers to proceed further into the tunnel. Dewatering and debris removal are ongoing simultaneously.

On Saturday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari visited the project site and held a review meeting with the officials involved in the rescue operations. The rescue personnel explained the situation inside the tunnel, the difficulties being faced and how they are being addressed.

A BJP delegation, led by Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, too visited the project site during the day. Speaking to reporters, Maheshwar Reddy said that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified four trapped workers at one place and the remaining four at another.