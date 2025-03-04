Woman found dead in Hyderabad's Malakpet; kin allege murder

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman, Shirisha, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented apartment in Jamuna Towers, Malakpet, on Sunday. Citing scars on her body as evidence of foul play, her family members have alleged that her husband, Vinay, and in-laws had killed the 32-year-old.

Shirisha’s family stated that she married Vinay in 2017. Her sister revealed that Shirisha had recently called, complaining of harassment by her husband and his family. “There were injuries on her neck and other parts of her body. Also, Vinay shifted her body before we arrived at the hospital, which raised our suspicions,” a relative said.

Vinay, however, claimed that they usually receive water at around 8 am, and his sister attempted to wake Shirisha up but found her unresponsive. “She could barely speak, and my sister performed CPR before we called an ambulance and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” he said.

Chaderghat police stated that before the body was sent for postmortem, Vinay and his family left for their native village, Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district. Upon learning that they had moved the body from a private hospital, Shirisha’s relatives alerted the police. The police then contacted Vinay’s family, who returned to the city for the postmortem.