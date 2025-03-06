Indian student from Telangana shot dead in US, says family members

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly found dead with bullet wounds in the US, but the circumstances leading to his death were not clear, his family members said on Wednesday.

G Praveen was pursuing MS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His family was informed by US authorities on Wednesday morning (Indian time).

Some friends said that Praveen's body was found with bullets, his cousin Arun told PTI. Some say Praveen was shot dead by unknown assailants at a store, but the cause of death was not known to the family, he said.