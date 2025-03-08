Robots to be deployed in SLBC tunnel collapse rescue efforts, says Telangana Irrigation Minister

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that they will deploy robots to find the whereabouts of missing workers in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse incident.

Assuring that the government will stand with the families of the missing persons, he stated that on March 11, the Chief Minister will review the situation and make a statement on the accident.

On Saturday, he visited the accident spot and held a review with the officials on rescue operations. The officials briefed the Minister about the current situation and the progress of ongoing rescue operations.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “There is an indication of the whereabouts of three persons. Rathole miners are digging at the identified spot. Expecting some results by Sunday.”

After coming to the conclusion of the condition of the missing persons, the government will take a decision on the announcement of compensation, he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that rescue operations were intensified and currently, 525 personnel were working on relief operations. Dewatering and desilting works are continuing, and the conveyor belt is working, he added.