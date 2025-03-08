Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue operation enters 15th day

NAGARKURNOOL: Rescue operation was underway at a brisk pace inside the partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel in Telangana on Saturday as cadaver dogs deployed to locate human presence identified two possible spots.

The rescue personnel have been removing the silt at the locations identified by the dogs.

Eight persons remained trapped inside the tunnel since February 22, after a part of it collapsed.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has been supervising the rescue operation, is likely to visit the tunnel site on Saturday and hold a meeting with officials, official sources said.

The cadaver dogs of the Kerala police joined the operation on Friday morning with rescue teams taking the canines inside the tunnel.