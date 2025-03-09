One body recovered after 16 days of rescue operations in Telangana tunnel collapse site

HYDERABAD: After 16 days of rescue operations, one body has been recovered from the debris inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkunool, where a collapse on February 22 trapped eight workers.

According to rescue officials, the deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh, an erector operator with Robbins India, was found trapped in a machine inside the collapsed section of the tunnel.

The body has been sent to the Nagarkurnool civil hospital for post mortem and to follow other procedures, a senior official told PTI.

The rescue team from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) located the body.

Speaking to local reporters, SCCL General Manager Vaidya said that the body was found on Saturday, and excavation efforts were immediately initiated.