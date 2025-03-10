Authorities relocate homeless to Nalgonda shelter after TNIE report

NALGONDA: Following TNIE’s March 4 article, “Nalgonda’s homeless shelter locked & empty,” district authorities identified and relocated homeless individuals from roadsides and sheds at the government hospital to the shelter within the district hospital premises.

The shelter in-charge T Srinivas told TNIE, “We will begin identifying homeless people from Monday, as per the directions of higher authorities. After identification, they will be shifted to the shelter. At present, a few homeless individuals are residing in the building.”

The relatively new shelter, constructed for Rs 1.66 crore, was neglected due to financial crisis and administrative indifference. It was inaugurated in October 2023 by former minister KT Rama Rao.

The shelter comprises two halls, each equipped with beds for 10 people. The government assigned its maintenance to an NGO, offering Rs 50,000 per month for upkeep. The NGO was responsible for providing dinner, drinking water, sanitation, emergency transport, and staffing, including two caretakers, a supervisor, a clerk, and sanitation workers.

However, multiple visits by TNIE revealed the building was locked, with staff absent. The NGO and Nalgonda Municipality were supposed to identify and relocate homeless individuals, but municipal negligence has left many still living on the streets, sources said.

Following the TNIE article, district Collector Ila Tripati directed officials to submit an inquiry report in this regard. According to sources, higher authorities also issued a memo to the officer.