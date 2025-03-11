Robots with AI-based cameras deployed in SLBC tunnel collapse rescue efforts

HYDERABAD: The officials put robots with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based cameras into service on Tuesday as part of the rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

The rescue operations continued on the 18th day today to know the whereabouts of seven trapped workers inside the tunnel. The officials retrieved one body of an operator - Gurpreet Singh on Sunday.

The officials engaged the services of Hyderabad-based Anvi Robotics and the company representatives, Vijay and Akshay, along with robots and AI-based cameras went inside the tunnel on Tuesday evening.

The robots and cameras were connected to the Anvi office. The services of robots were used to ensure that there would be no loss of life of workers of rescue teams.

The officials are also using cadaver dogs. Disaster Management special chief secretary Arvind Kumar and Nagarkurnool district Collector B Santhosh held a review with officials NDRF, SDRF, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, South Central Railway, cadaver dog squad, rat-hole miners and others.

As the tunnel boring machine was heavy, the cutting of the machine and removing its parts became very difficult task for the officials. It may be recalled that eight workers trapped inside the tunnel on February 22.