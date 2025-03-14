Fresh survey rekindles hopes for airport in North Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: Almost a month after a letter from Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu dashed the hopes of North Telangana residents for an airport at Basantnagar, a fresh survey gave room for optimism that their dream would somehow be realised.

In response to a letter from Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamshikrishna, the Union minister cited restricted airspace and high surrounding hills as major obstacles to any proposed airport. He stated that apart from the existing airstrip, Basantnagar lacks additional infrastructure necessary to support an airport.

The Techno Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) also highlighted significant concerns, deeming the location unsuitable for aviation operations, Rammohan Naidu’s letter said.

However, a new land survey at Anthargaon mandal has rekindled the hopes of the residents. District Collector Koya Sree Harsha told TNIE that around 600 acres have been surveyed, and proposals have been sent to the government.

Civil aviation authorities are expected to inspect the proposed site soon. Additionally, weather experts have been invited to prepare a wind rose diagram, which is essential for determining the optimal runway orientation.