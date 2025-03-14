Fresh survey rekindles hopes for airport in North Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: Almost a month after a letter from Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu dashed the hopes of North Telangana residents for an airport at Basantnagar, a fresh survey gave room for optimism that their dream would somehow be realised.
In response to a letter from Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamshikrishna, the Union minister cited restricted airspace and high surrounding hills as major obstacles to any proposed airport. He stated that apart from the existing airstrip, Basantnagar lacks additional infrastructure necessary to support an airport.
The Techno Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) also highlighted significant concerns, deeming the location unsuitable for aviation operations, Rammohan Naidu’s letter said.
However, a new land survey at Anthargaon mandal has rekindled the hopes of the residents. District Collector Koya Sree Harsha told TNIE that around 600 acres have been surveyed, and proposals have been sent to the government.
Civil aviation authorities are expected to inspect the proposed site soon. Additionally, weather experts have been invited to prepare a wind rose diagram, which is essential for determining the optimal runway orientation.
According to sources, the diagram provides a visual representation of wind direction and speed at a specific location, helping to ensure safe and efficient aircraft take-offs and landings by aligning the runway with prevailing wind conditions.
Blast from the past
The Basantnagar mini airport was originally developed by Kesoram Cement Factory, with an airstrip built for Vayudoot planes. However, the airstrip became non-functional after Vayudoot services were discontinued.
Hopes were reignited in August 2017 under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. That year, the district administration conducted a survey, identifying an additional 600 acres, including forest land, government land, and a few private lands in Kurmapalli, adding to the existing mini airport space.
Based on these findings, the state government submitted proposals, leading to inspections by aviation authorities in 2018 and 2019. The AAI conducted feasibility studies in March 2019 and August 2020, both of which confirmed that Basantnagar was unsuitable for airport development. Following these findings, the Union government confirmed that the location was not viable for aviation infrastructure.