I-T officials estimate over Rs 230 crore tax evasion by Sri Chaitanya group of colleges

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials on Saturday concluded their five-day search of Sri Chaitanya group of educational institutions in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The searches, which ended on Saturday, were conducted on suspicion of tax evasion and diversion of funds into other business activities.

I-T officials, off the record, said that they suspect tax evasion amounting to over Rs 230 crore. However, this has not been officially confirmed. Investigators also uncovered digital evidence, account books, data from both software systems and records of cash fee collections, sources said.

Searches were conducted on the group’s corporate office in Madhapur and branches in other states. Officials reportedly discovered that cash collected from students was diverted into other business ventures, including realty.