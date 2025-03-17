DMK, Congress playing attention diversion game, alleges Telangana BJP president Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the DMK and Congress, accusing them of indulging in politically motivated propaganda against the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Addressing a press meet here, Kishan claimed that the DMK and Congress were deliberately misleading the public about issues such as the National Education Policy and delimitation of parliamentary seats to divert attention from their failures and growing public dissatisfaction.

Kishan alleged that for the past two months, the DMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have been falsely accusing the Modi government of conspiring against South India. He claimed that the DMK was facing severe anti-incumbency due to widespread corruption, increased taxes, electricity tariff hikes and failure to implement promised welfare schemes.