SLBC tunnel rescue operations enter 23rd day

HYDERABAD: The multi-agency rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel entered its 23rd day on Sunday. Nagarkurnool Collector B Santhosh held a review meeting and stated that the operations had been expedited at D1 and D2 points in the tunnel.

Teams from SCR, NDRF, SDRF, Singareni and other agencies are conducting the rescue operations. They said that they were providing nutritious food, medicines and other essential supplies to those involved in the operations.

Praising the teams for the conduction of the operations for 23 consecutive days, Santhosh disclosed that about 650 personnel have been working tirelessly to locate the workers.

It is important to note that of the total eight trapped workers, only one body was retrieved from the tunnel. The fate of the remaining seven workers is uncertain.