Telangana Assembly passes bills to increase BC reservation to 42 per cent

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed two bills to increase the reservation to backward classes to 42 per cent in educational institutions, employment and also elections to rural and urban local bodies.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who thanked the members of all parties for supporting the bills, said he would lead the effort to ensure the Parliament's nod for providing 42 per cent reservation to the BCs (as provision of 42 per cent reservaion to BCs would breach the 50 per cent cap on quotas).

He proposed that leaders of all parties meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hike the reservation to BCs to 42 per cent from 23 per cent.

The CM urged Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the BJP MLAs to help in getting the PM's appointment.

He proposed meeting the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as well to request him to raise the issue in Parliament as part of the effort to get the Centre's nod to the bills.

He claimed that the Supreme Court imposed 50 per cent cap on reservations as there was no data on population.

The Telangana government has carried out a transparent caste survey for the first time in the country, which showed that population of BCs was 56.36 per cent, Revanth Reddy said.