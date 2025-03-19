Medigadda case: Telangana HC reserves orders on KTR’s plea

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has reserved his orders in a criminal petition filed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former MLAs Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Balka Suman, seeking quashing of FIR No. 118 of 2024 registered at the Mahadevpur police station over their alleged unauthorised visit to the Medigadda barrage and the illegal use of a drone to capture photographs of the site without prior permission from authorities.

The BRS leaders had visited the Medigadda barrage on July 26, 2024, to present what they claimed to be the facts about the barrage’s condition and to counter allegations purportedly spread by the ruling Congress.

They asserted that despite the availability of sufficient mechanism to lift water from the barrage, the state irrigation officials were failing to do so, leading to water shortages for Kharif cultivation. Additionally, they claimed that false propaganda was being circulated that the barrage had become unusable.