Minor rescued, five arrested in trafficking case in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: The Warangal police arrested five persons involved in a human trafficking racket on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunpreet Singh stated that the case came to light after a missing complaint was filed at Mills Colony Police Station.

During the investigation, the police traced the kidnapped minor girl near Mulugu ‘X’ roads. Upon questioning, the victim revealed that she had been abducted by a group of individuals who forced her to consume ganja and then sexually assaulted her. Following this, the CP formed three teams to apprehend the accused.

The investigation identified the prime accused as Musku Latha, a resident of Lyadella village in Damera mandal. Latha, who was allegedly involved in organising prostitution, had taken in the minor girl after her parents passed away. She conspired to lure young girls into prostitution, believing she could earn more money from clients. Her initial attempt to trap a friend of the minor girl from Warangal city failed.

Later Latha targeted another minor girl whom she had met through a mutual acquaintance. The accused contacted the victim via social media and gradually gained her trust through friendly conversations.