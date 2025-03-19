Telangana Assembly unanimous in backing SC sub-categorisation Bill

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed The Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025. The Bill sub-categorises the constitutionally mandated 15% reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) by classifying the 59 subcastes into three groups — Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 — allocating 1%, 9%, and 5% reservations, respectively.

Addressing the House, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured SCs that it was the state government’s responsibility to restructure reservations based on the population data from the 2025 Census. He said the government could not do so in the current legislation due to the Supreme Court-mandated threshold.

He pointed out that the Bill had 100% support of the House, whereas only 51% was needed.

Revanth asserted that the Congress has a history of empowering Dalits, stating that the party made Damodaram Sanjeevaiah the chief minister of undivided AP in the 1960s. He added that the Congress appointed Dalit chief ministers in Maharashtra, Punjab and Bihar.