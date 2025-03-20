Goal of 2025 Budget is to ensure long-term economic growth: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to public welfare, transparency and inclusive development.

Emphasising his dedication, he stated, “We will never betray the trust and responsibility entrusted to us by the people of Telangana for anyone’s personal gain. From day one, our focus has been on sustainable progress and a prosperous future for all.”

Presenting the Telangana Budget for 2025-26, with a total outlay of `3,04,965 crore, Vikramarka proposed a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore.

He stressed that under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership and the “Telangana Rising 2050” vision, the government aims to transform Telangana’s $200 billion economy into a trillion-dollar economy over the next decade. “Our policies are designed to ensure long-term growth and address the aspirations of every citizen,” he said.