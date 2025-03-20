Goal of 2025 Budget is to ensure long-term economic growth: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to public welfare, transparency and inclusive development.
Emphasising his dedication, he stated, “We will never betray the trust and responsibility entrusted to us by the people of Telangana for anyone’s personal gain. From day one, our focus has been on sustainable progress and a prosperous future for all.”
Presenting the Telangana Budget for 2025-26, with a total outlay of `3,04,965 crore, Vikramarka proposed a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore.
He stressed that under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership and the “Telangana Rising 2050” vision, the government aims to transform Telangana’s $200 billion economy into a trillion-dollar economy over the next decade. “Our policies are designed to ensure long-term growth and address the aspirations of every citizen,” he said.
Consistent growth
Vikramarka noted Telangana’s consistent economic growth, even amid global uncertainties. For the financial year 2024-25, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reached Rs 16,12,579 crore, marking a 10.1 per cent growth rate, slightly ahead of India’s national GDP growth of 9.9%.
Breaking down the Gross State Value Added, he reported that the services sector contributes 66.3%, agriculture and allied sectors 17.3 per cent, and industry 16.4 per cent.
Criticising the previous administration, the deputy CM alleged that the issuance of new ration cards had been neglected over the past decade, leaving many poor families waiting for inclusion. “Even adding new family members to existing cards was overlooked,” he said.
On education, Vikramarka announced comprehensive support for students enrolled in Young India Integrated Residential Schools, offering free accommodation, meals, uniforms, textbooks and notebooks. Additionally, special coaching will be provided to prepare students for competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET. He also unveiled plans to set up Dr BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in all 119 Assembly segments. These centres will offer free coaching to economically backward youth for Group-1, Group-2, and other competitive exams.
Equitable development
He emphasised that the Budget is more than just financial allocations; it is a roadmap for equitable development, social justice, and economic stability. “Our approach holistically integrates development, welfare, and social justice,” he said.
Expressing concern over declining tax devolution to southern states, he highlighted that Telangana’s share decreased from 2.437 per cent under the 14th Finance Commission to 2.1 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission. He argued for a rational tax distribution system that rewards well-performing states contributing significantly to national growth.
He criticised those spreading misinformation about government initiatives, accusing them of distorting facts through social media and publications. “It is essential that we counter such propaganda and clearly communicate the truth to prevent falsehoods from being accepted as reality,” he stressed.
Addressing industrial growth, Vikramarka pointed out that Telangana’s industrial sector employs 22.5 per cent of the workforce. He announced that the state will adopt the “China +1” strategy, aiming to position Telangana as a global manufacturing hub, particularly in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.