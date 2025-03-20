Telangana Budget 2025: Number game aimed at deceiving people, says BJP chief Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy described the Budget 2025-26, presented by the Congress government on Wednesday, as a “Budget that looks impressive on paper but fails in implementation.”

Kishan, who is also the president of state BJP, accused the Congress government of misleading the people of Telangana with exaggerated estimates and hollow promises, while the actual allocations and execution have been disappointing.

The Union minister highlighted that the Congress government made grand announcements about implementing its guarantees and welfare schemes but failed to deliver them. “The Budget’s design would make people lose faith in the government’s ability to fulfil its promises. This Budget is nothing but a numbers game aimed at deceiving the people,” he said.

Kishan raised concerns over the discrepancy in GST collection estimates. In the 2024-25 Budget, the government projected GST revenue at Rs 58,594 crore but later revised it to Rs 53,665 crore — a 8.5% drop, he said and demanded that the state government explain the reasons behind the fall in GST revenues.