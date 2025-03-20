Telangana Budget 2025: RRR gets Rs 1,525 crore

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 5,907 crore for Roads and Buildings department in Budget 2025-26, which is slightly more than the allocation of Rs 5,790 crore made in 2024–25. Of the total allocation made to the department, Rs 4,644.07 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure.

As the government is considering the proposed RRR as a game-changer, it has made a significant allocation to this project. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has proposed Rs 1,525 crore for the construction of the project.

Under the head ‘Construction of Buildings for Secretariat’, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore. For the construction of district collectorates, Rs 300 crore has been allocated while Rs 20 crore has been given for the construction of buildings in Raj Bhavan.