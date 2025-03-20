Telangana

Telangana Budget 2025: RRR gets Rs 1,525 crore

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has proposed Rs 1,525 crore for the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).
Construction of Greenfield Radial Road to Regional Ring Road at Amangal.
Construction of Greenfield Radial Road to Regional Ring Road at Amangal.File Photo | Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 5,907 crore for Roads and Buildings department in Budget 2025-26, which is slightly more than the allocation of Rs 5,790 crore made in 2024–25. Of the total allocation made to the department, Rs 4,644.07 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure.

As the government is considering the proposed RRR as a game-changer, it has made a significant allocation to this project. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has proposed Rs 1,525 crore for the construction of the project.

Under the head ‘Construction of Buildings for Secretariat’, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore. For the construction of district collectorates, Rs 300 crore has been allocated while Rs 20 crore has been given for the construction of buildings in Raj Bhavan.

Construction of Greenfield Radial Road to Regional Ring Road at Amangal.
Northern part of Telangana RRR faces delays due to pending Centre approvals

  • Rs 542.93 cr investment in Telangana Road Development Corporation

  • Rs 99 crore for roads in Left wing extremism-hit areas

  • Rs 90 crore for construction of rural roads

  • Rs 120 crore for construction of ROB/RUBs under Railway Safety Works

  • Rs 70 crore towards deposits with railways for construction of new railway lines

  • Rs 90. 99 crore for state support to PPP projects

Hyderabad Regional Ring Road
Telangana Budget 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com