Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 23,373 crore outlay for irrigation sector

HYDERABAD: The state government has developed a strategic plan to complete pending irrigation projects by categorising them based on urgency and impact.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, while presenting the Budget on Wednesday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing these projects, proposing Rs 23,373 crore for the irrigation sector. “The government’s primary goal is to bring maximum agricultural land under cultivation with minimal expenditure,” he said.
The government launched the Udaya Samudram-Brahmana Velamala Lift Irrigation Project to supply water to drought-prone areas in Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. This project will lift 6.7 tmcft of water from the Udaya Samudram Balancing Reservoir to the Brahmana Velamala Balancing Reservoir, irrigating 1 lakh acres across 94 villages and provide safe drinking water to 107 fluoride-affected villages, the minister said.
As part of the S Jaipal Reddy Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, the government will construct the KP Laxmi Devipalli reservoir, he said, adding that administrative approval has been granted for the revitalisation of the Bunadigani Canal under the Musi project.
A total of Rs 266.65 crore has been allocated for its restoration and modernisation, along with the Pillayipally and Dharmareddypally canals in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to optimise water distribution and boost agricultural productivity.
Protecting water rights
Vikramarka asserted that the government was determined to protect Telangana’s rights over river waters. He criticised the previous administration for allegedly permitting Andhra Pradesh to utilise 511 tmcft of Krishna river water out of 811 tmcft, depriving Telangana of its fair share.
“To secure Telangana’s rightful share, we have presented data-backed arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s excessive water usage. We urged the tribunal to take corrective action and proposed the implementation of a telemetry system for real-time water monitoring in both states. Telangana is even willing to bear the cost of this system to ensure fair water distribution,” he said.