Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 23,373 crore outlay for irrigation sector

HYDERABAD: The state government has developed a strategic plan to complete pending irrigation projects by categorising them based on urgency and impact.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, while presenting the Budget on Wednesday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing these projects, proposing Rs 23,373 crore for the irrigation sector. “The government’s primary goal is to bring maximum agricultural land under cultivation with minimal expenditure,” he said.

The government launched the Udaya Samudram-Brahmana Velamala Lift Irrigation Project to supply water to drought-prone areas in Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. This project will lift 6.7 tmcft of water from the Udaya Samudram Balancing Reservoir to the Brahmana Velamala Balancing Reservoir, irrigating 1 lakh acres across 94 villages and provide safe drinking water to 107 fluoride-affected villages, the minister said.

As part of the S Jaipal Reddy Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, the government will construct the KP Laxmi Devipalli reservoir, he said, adding that administrative approval has been granted for the revitalisation of the Bunadigani Canal under the Musi project.