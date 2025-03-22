AIMIM chief Akbar questions Bhatti’s silence on Centre's fund allocation to Telangana

HYDERABAD: AIMIM Legislative Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday wondered why Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka didn’t have a single word in his Budget 2025–26 speech against the Centre over the injustice meted out in terms of funds to the state even as BJP MLAs criticised the state government.

He was speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on the Budget 2025–2026. Akbar said that it was high time Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped the state government.

The AIMIM legislator highlighted the economic growth that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed over the past decade.

He said that Telangana’s Budget has increased from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in 2025–26.

“While acknowledging the contributions of various leaders to the state’s growth, it is important to recognise that without former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana would not have surpassed national averages and achieved the current economic standing,” Akbar remarked.