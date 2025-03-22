'I'm with BRS': Telangana MLA Mahipal Reddy tells SC

SECUNDERABAD: In his reply to the notices issued by the Supreme Court to “defectors,” Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has submitted an affidavit stating that he continues to remain with the BRS.

The MLA also accused the media of misreporting his meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to secure funds for his constituency.

His ambiguous stance has frustrated Congress leaders, including constituency in-charge Kata Srinivas Goud, and increased friction between ruling party activists and his supporters.

A few weeks ago, some Congress workers attacked his camp office for not displaying the Chief Minister’s photo.

Ministers Konda Surekha and Damodar Rajanarasimha too have expressed their displeasure over Mahipal Reddy’s behaviour.

In fact, Surekha and Raja Narasimha skipped Mahipal Reddy’s brother’s wedding, while Revanth, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and working president T Jayaprakash Reddy attended.