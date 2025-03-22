'Only facts, no deception in Budget': Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the 2025–2026 Budget was “realistic,” Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday stated that it was the Cabinet’s firm resolve to present only facts, “unlike the previous BRS government which presented deceptive Budgets for 10 years.”

Vikramarka said that the Budgets in the BRS regime were not even close to reality, as they were increased by 15% to 20% every year, despite the fiscal deficit averaging 18%.

In his reply to the general discussion on the Budget, Vikramarka categorically countered all the aspects raised by Opposition parties in a one-and-a-half hour speech laced with political rhetoric. He said that the BRS government presented Budgets with a fiscal gap (deficit) of around 15% to 20% every year until 2024–2025. He said that the then BRS government presented a Budget of Rs 1,00,637.96 crore in 2014–15 and spent Rs 62,306 crore, with a fiscal gap of 38.09% between estimates and actuals.

He recalled that the BRS regime recorded a fiscal gap of 15.45% in 2015–16, 6.66% in 2016–17, 19.67% in 2017–18, 29.43% in 2018–19, 2.48% in 2019–2020, 79.3% in 2021–2022, 20.55% in 2022-23 and 20% in 2023–24. Vikramarka said that in contrast, Rajasthan spent 116%, Karnataka 130%, Madhya Pradesh 110%, Kerala 100%, and Maharashtra 99% of the Budget estimates.