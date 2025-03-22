SLBC tunnel rescue operations enter 28th day

HYDERABAD: The rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel continued for the 28th day on Friday at the D1 and D2 locations.

The rescue teams continued cutting through the tunnel boring machine (TBM) and trying to locate the seven trapped workers. Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh and other officials held a review meeting and took stock of the situation.

The officials said that the rescue operations were continuing without any interruption and ultra thermal cutters were being used to remove the parts of the TBM. Dewatering continued, and required oxygen cylinders were being supplied into the tunnel.

The Army, NDRF, SDRF, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited and other wings are involved in the rescue operations.