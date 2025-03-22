SSC exam: Five officials suspended for dereliction of duty

HYDERABAD: The SSC examination 2025 commenced on Friday with the first language paper (Telugu) at 2,650 centres across the state.

According to the School Education department, out of 4,96,549 students enrolled for the examination, 4,94,887 appeared on day one of the exam held between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm, marking an attendance of 99.67%.

Four officials, including chief superintendents, were placed under suspension in Mancherial and Warangal districts for alleged dereliction of duties.

Additionally, in Nalgonda district, a chief superintendent was relieved from duties and an invigilator was suspended for negligence.

Hyderabad district recorded a 99.5% attendance, with 73,695 out of 74,058 registered students appearing for the exam.

Students and parents were seen reaching the centre as early as 8:30 am in various parts of the city.

Most students said that they found the paper easy and finished writing the exam well in time.

Yathakula Chiru, a student of Zilla Parishad High School in Ramapuram in Suryapet district, said that the first language paper was easy.

Kumudini from Hyderabad echoed the same view about the first day’s exam.