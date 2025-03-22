SSC exam: Five officials suspended for dereliction of duty
HYDERABAD: The SSC examination 2025 commenced on Friday with the first language paper (Telugu) at 2,650 centres across the state.
According to the School Education department, out of 4,96,549 students enrolled for the examination, 4,94,887 appeared on day one of the exam held between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm, marking an attendance of 99.67%.
Four officials, including chief superintendents, were placed under suspension in Mancherial and Warangal districts for alleged dereliction of duties.
Additionally, in Nalgonda district, a chief superintendent was relieved from duties and an invigilator was suspended for negligence.
Hyderabad district recorded a 99.5% attendance, with 73,695 out of 74,058 registered students appearing for the exam.
Students and parents were seen reaching the centre as early as 8:30 am in various parts of the city.
Most students said that they found the paper easy and finished writing the exam well in time.
Yathakula Chiru, a student of Zilla Parishad High School in Ramapuram in Suryapet district, said that the first language paper was easy.
Kumudini from Hyderabad echoed the same view about the first day’s exam.
At Sri Vidya Model School in Secunderabad, Part A of the question paper was distributed to the students 10 minutes late, forcing examinees to rush through the exam.
One of the examinees, V Sahasra, told TNIE, “There was a delay of 10 minutes in distributing Part A of the question paper which is the subjective part. I struggled a bit though somehow I managed to finish writing the exam in time. We had to finish part A of the paper by 12 pm after which we were given objective paper B to be finished by 12:30 pm, which made me a bit tense.”
School education department officials said that only one case of malpractice was reported and the exam was conducted successfully in all the districts.
The second language exam will be conducted on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the director of school education dismissed the rumours of the question papers being leaked on social media and said it was a deliberate attempt to create confusion and vitiate the atmosphere and warned that serious action would be taken against those involved in spreading rumours.