'Telangana Budget ‘unrealistic’, will be revised': BJP leader Alleti predicts

HYDERABAD: Describing the Budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for 2025–2026 as unrealistic, BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Friday wondered whether the state government would not go for a revised estimate. He predicted that there could be a fiscal deficit of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore.

“This government is boasting of increasing the size of the Budget while there could be a fiscal deficit of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore. I want to quote the then Leader of Opposition, K Jana Reddy, who said that the government didn’t estimate the FRBM loans, grants-in-aid, and revenue income,” Maheshwar Reddy said, while speaking during the discussion on the Budget in the Assembly.

Maheshwar Reddy accused the state government of not allocating funds to the six guarantees.