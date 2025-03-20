Telangana's 'realistic’ Budget prioritises people, says government

HYDERABAD: In presenting the second full Budget of the Congress government, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has allocated more than 35 per cent funds for welfare and schemes currently being implemented as well as a few new ones.

While Vikramarka presented the Budget 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 3.04 lakh crore, a lion’s share of Rs 1.04 lakh crore funds has been allocated for welfare and other schemes the Congress promised to the people of Telangana during the Assembly elections.

Highlighting the state’s current financial situation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attributed the fiscal debt situation to the policies of the previous BRS regime. “The current administration is compelled to allocate thousands of crores every month towards payment of interest and principal amount on loans. Consequently, the Budget has been crafted realistically, taking into account the state revenue, borrowings, financial status and revenue receipts,” he said.

Revanth stated that the main objective of the government was to align the Budget with the present fiscal situation of the state, refraining from increasing expenditures beyond its revenue management capabilities.