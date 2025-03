HYDERABAD: In the face of subdued economic trends in the last fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka tried to strike a perfect balance between welfare and development while presenting a ‘pragmatic’ Budget for 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 3.04 lakh crore. This is the first time that the Telangana Budget crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark. The government is hoping that economic activity will pick up this year.

Of the total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore proposed for 2025-26, the estimated revenue expenditure is Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 36,504 crore.

Though Vikramarka presented his first Budget for 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 2,91,059 crore, it was revised as Rs 2,65,934.51 crore, with the outlay being downsized by close to 9%. The finance minister proposed a 15% incremental increase of the 2025-26 Budget outlay over the revised estimates of 2024-25.

Vikramarka estimated a revenue surplus of Rs 2,738.33 crore for 2025-26 and a fiscal deficit of Rs 54,009.74 crore.